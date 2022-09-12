Gopher Women's Hockey at No. 2 in preseason poll

Skip to main content
Gopher Women's Hockey second ranked team in preseason poll

@GopherWHockey

WCHA place four of the top five spots in the nation

Coming off their first conference championship in three seasons, the Gophers Women’s Hockey Team open the 2022-23 season as the second ranked team in the nation, according to the USCHO.com Preseason Division 1 Women’s Hockey Poll.

The WCHA holds the top three spots and four of the top five.

Defending National Champs Ohio State were voted number one by USCHO.com. Wisconsin came in third and Minnesota-Duluth was voted as the fifth best team in the nation.

All four teams made last year’s NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey tournament with Minnesota and Wisconsin losing in the quarterfinals. Ohio State beat Minnesota-Duluth 3-2 in the National Championship.

Ohio State received 17 first place votes, Minnesota two, and Wisconsin one.

The Gopher Women’s Hockey team open their season October 7 against Bemidji State at Ridder Arena.

