Gophers blast Mavericks behind Jimmy Snuggerud hat trick

The second-ranked Gophers men's hockey team improved to 3-0 with a win over in-state rival and No. 5 Minnesota State University Friday night.

The story of the night was freshman forward Jimmy Snuggerud, who scored his first career Gopher goal and then added two more for his first career hat trick.

Freshman forward Connor Kurth gave the Gophers a fourth goal on an empty net late in the third, providing senior goalie Justin Close more than enough support in the 4-1 victory. Close made 18 saves.

Snuggerud, the 23rd overall pick by the St. Louis Blues in this year's NHL Draft, opened scoring late in the first period to send the Gophers into the first intermission up 1-0. The opening period of play was physical and close, with both squads from last year's Frozen Four registering 7 shots on goal. But from the second period on it was all Gophers.

Snuggerud put the Gophers up 2-0 five minutes into the second period and then made it 3-1 just nine seconds into a power play midway through the third frame.

Minnesota killed both Mankato power plays and outshot the Mavericks 18-12 in the final two periods.

Last year, the Mavericks blasted the Gophers 5-1 in the Frozen Four semifinals.

The same two teams meet again in Mankato at 6 p.m. Saturday.