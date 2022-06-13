Gophers gain commitment from 3-star tackle De'Eric Mister

Skip to main content
Gophers gain commitment from 3-star offensive tackle De'Eric Mister

De'Eric Mister is the fourth offensive lineman to commit to the Class of 2023.

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers continue to beef up their offensive line for the Class of 2023, gaining a commitment from Indiana offensive tackle De'Eric Mister.

Mister is a three-star recruit who was ranked 20th in the state of Indiana and the 117th offensive line prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. The recruiting website says Mister is 6-foot-7 and could grow into an NFL-sized tackle with proper development.

After losing four starters last season, the Gophers have hit the offensive line hard in this recruiting class. Mister joins four-star recruit Jerome Williams of Osseo and three-star recruits Reese Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) and Greg Johnson (Prior Lake).

Minnesota's 2023 recruiting class ranks 22nd nationally, according to 247Sports, with one four-star recruit and eight three-star recruits. but those numbers could grow after the Gophers held their annual "Summer Splash" event over the weekend. 

Over 30 recruits held their official visits to the U of M campus over the weekend, including Robbinsdale Cooper's Jaxon Howard, who is the top recruit in the state and a top 100 prospect nationally. The Gophers also hosted Marjayvious Moss, who is a four-star cornerback from Louisiana.

Moss has reportedly put the Gophers atop his current list of suitors. 

Maple Grove tight end Sam Peters committed on Friday

