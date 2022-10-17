Skip to main content
Gophers get commitment from 5-star center Dennis Evans

The 7-foot-1 center picked Minnesota over TCU.
Credit: Hillcrest basketball, Instagram

Seven-footer Dennis Evans, one of the top high school basketball recruits in the country, has picked the Minnesota Golden Gophers. 

Evans, rated a 4- or- 5-star recruit by all of the major recruiting services, was deciding between Minnesota and TCU. He announced the Gophers as he choice on Instagram at 6 p.m. Monday. 

"I used to get dunked on. Now I dunk on people," Evans said in his announcement. "I'm pretty good at blocking shots. I like to go fishing. My favorite food is Subway."

Evans, who is 7-foot-1 and averaged 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks per game as a junior at Riverside Hillcrest in California, is rated 13th nationally in the Class of 2023 by Rivals, 27th by 247Sports, 28th by PrepHoops, 61st by ESPN and 35th by On3. 

He's the highest-rated recruit for the Gophers since Kris Humphries, who was Rivals' No. 13 player in the Class of 2003. 

Head coach Ben Johnson's 2023 recruiting class includes Evans and 4-star guard Cameron Christie, who is the No. 1 player in Illinois. Christie is the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Max Christie. Max was a 5-star recruit who played one year at Michigan State before entering the NBA Draft. 

The Gophers men's basketball team in a position to land a 5-star recruit," said Wolfson, noting that Johnson and his staff went to California for a "final pitch" to Evans last Thursday. 

