Gophers get commitment from Prep Bowl star Alex Elliott

Another Minnesota high school football recruit is staying home.

On Monday, Hutchinson High School do-it-all athlete Alex Elliott announced a verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota. Just over two hours before announcing, he tweeted that he had received a scholarship offer from the Gophers.

Elliott, a 6'2'', 200-pound athlete who lines up at linebacker and in the secondary on defense and plays running back on offense, is not a highly rated recruit, according to 247Sports.

Elliott told 247sports in an April interview that he knows he's "undersized" but has the skillset head coach P.J. Fleck wants.

It's unclear what the college plan for Elliott will be, but his versatility helped him rack up 87 tackles on defense and rush for more than 560 yards and 10 touchdowns during his junior season, which ended with Hutchinson winning the Class AAAA state championship.

Elliott was seldom-used on offense prior to the state tournament, when he produced 46 carries for 341 yards and five touchdowns in a three-game span.

The four other Minnesota Class of 2023 recruits to have committed to the Gophers are: Jerome Williams (guard, Osseo), Greg Johnson (tackle, Prior Lake), Reese Tripp (tackle, Kasson-Mantorville), and Martin Owusu (defensive line, Prior Lake).

The top-ranked recruit in Minnesota's Class of 2023 is Robbinsdale Cooper's Jaxon Howard, who has the Gophers and three other schools on his list of finalists. He's in the process of visiting those finalists before announcing his decision.