Skip to main content
Gophers get commitment from three-star Maple Grove tight end

Gophers get commitment from three-star Maple Grove tight end

Sam Peters is the first commitment for what could be a big weekend for Gopher recruiting.

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Peters is the first commitment for what could be a big weekend for Gopher recruiting.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers received the first commit from their annual "Summer Splash" event as Maple Grove tight end Sam Peters announced his commitment on Friday night.

Peters is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end that is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com. Peters is also the seventh-best recruit in the state of Minnesota and the 50th tight end nationally and chose Minnesota over 15 other schools including Kansas State and Wisconsin. 

Peters was a standout for the Crimson last season, helping them get to the 6A title game where they were defeated by Lakeville South. While the Gophers will have to wait a year to have him in uniform, he's another addition to a talented 2023 recruiting class.

The Gophers are off to a hot start, ranking sixth in the Big Ten and 22nd nationally in 247Sports' recruiting rankings. The class includes four-star offensive tackle Jerome Williams (Osseo) and seven three-star commits including fellow Minnesotans Reese Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville), Greg Johnson (Prior Lake), Martin Owusu (Prior Lake) and Alex Elliott (Hutchinson).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There's a chance that the Gophers' recruiting class could look even better by the end of the weekend. According to Gopher Illustrated, 24 recruits are scheduled to make their official visit to the U of M campus this weekend including four-star, Robbinsdale Cooper standout Jaxon Howard.

Related Articles

USATSI_16823635_168397563_lowres
MN Gophers

Gophers get commitment from three-star Maple Grove tight end

By Chris Schadjust now
USATSI_16888137_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Imagining a Vikings alternate universe with Jim Harbaugh and Baker Mayfield

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider1 hour ago
Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Buxton's hot streak continues, Twins use six-run fifth to take opener over Rays

By Chris Schad10 hours ago
Cheryl Reeve
MN Twins

Powers leaves early as Mystics blow out Lynx

By Chris Schad11 hours ago
Royce Lewis
MN Twins

Royce Lewis has partial ACL tear, out for a year

By Adam Uren16 hours ago
Colin Cowherd
MN Vikings

Colin Cowherd thinks Vikings will double their win total

By Joe Nelson19 hours ago
Dell Demps
MN Timberwolves

Dell Demps, longtime Pelicans GM, reportedly joins Timberwolves

By Chris Schad21 hours ago
USATSI_18499599_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Friday's Twins-Rays game is only available to watch on Apple TV

By Joe Nelson23 hours ago