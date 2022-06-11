Gophers get commitment from three-star Maple Grove tight end

The Minnesota Golden Gophers received the first commit from their annual "Summer Splash" event as Maple Grove tight end Sam Peters announced his commitment on Friday night.

Peters is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end that is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com. Peters is also the seventh-best recruit in the state of Minnesota and the 50th tight end nationally and chose Minnesota over 15 other schools including Kansas State and Wisconsin.

Peters was a standout for the Crimson last season, helping them get to the 6A title game where they were defeated by Lakeville South. While the Gophers will have to wait a year to have him in uniform, he's another addition to a talented 2023 recruiting class.

The Gophers are off to a hot start, ranking sixth in the Big Ten and 22nd nationally in 247Sports' recruiting rankings. The class includes four-star offensive tackle Jerome Williams (Osseo) and seven three-star commits including fellow Minnesotans Reese Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville), Greg Johnson (Prior Lake), Martin Owusu (Prior Lake) and Alex Elliott (Hutchinson).

There's a chance that the Gophers' recruiting class could look even better by the end of the weekend. According to Gopher Illustrated, 24 recruits are scheduled to make their official visit to the U of M campus this weekend including four-star, Robbinsdale Cooper standout Jaxon Howard.