Gophers land standout WR Corey Crooms in transfer portal

Gophers land standout wide receiver Corey Crooms in transfer portal

The Gophers land one of the best receivers from the MAC.
© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Gophers land one of the best receivers from the MAC.

Minnesota's receiving corps got better Saturday with news that Corey Crooms is transferring to the Gophers from Western Michigan. 

Crooms, a junior this season, had 57 receptions for 814 yards and five touchdowns. That's an improvement on his solid sophomore season when he had 44 catches for 768 yards and four touchdowns. 

Crooms had five games with 100+ yards this season: 

  • 10 catches for 102 yards and 1 TD at Ball State
  • 5 catches for 109 yards and 1 TD vs New Hampshire
  • 8 catches for 151 yards and 1 TD at Bowling Green
  • 7 catches for 105 yards vs Northern Illinois
He's also proved capable of making big plays. In the last two seasons he's had at least one reception for 30+ yards in 12 games. 

Crooms, who made The Athletic's list of the best wide receivers in the transfer portal, was second team All-MAC (Mid-American Conference) this season. 

