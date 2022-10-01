Skip to main content
Gophers' Mohamed Ibrahim doesn't start against Boilermakers

The Gophers running back is reportedly dealing with an ankle injury.
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are shorthanded against the Purdue Boilermakers as Mohamed Ibrahim did not start Saturday's game due to an ankle injury.

ESPN's Taylor McGregor said on the broadcast that Ibrahim suffered an ankle injury during the Gophers win over Michigan State. Although he practiced throughout the week and is not ruled out of Saturday's game, Ibrahim was considered a game-time decision and spent the Gophers' first drive on the sidelines while Trey Potts made the start.

Losing Ibrahim would be a crushing blow for the Gopher offense. The sixth-year senior ranks second in the nation with 567 rushing yards and eight touchdowns entering Saturday's game.

This is a developing story.

