Mohamed Ibrahim's comeback inspired by Kobe Bryant

Mohamed Ibrahim needed only three quarters to show the nation that he was on a mission to dominate in 2021. But that dream derailed when he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, ending his season and putting him on the long road to recovery.

Ibraham killed Ohio State for 163 yards and two touchdowns before his Achilles snapped in the final minute of the third quarter of Minnesota's season opener last year. Just like that the reigning Big Ten Running Back of the Year was done.

"When I first got hurt I thought it was just a cramp," said Ibrahim, speaking with the media on Tuesday for the first time since the Sept. 2, 2021 injury. "I put it in God's hands. Whatever he want me to go through I go through."

Nearly a year later he says he is "100 percent" healthy and ready to rock when the Gophers open the season Sept. 1 against New Mexico State – and he's thankful for inspiration from the late Kobe Bryant.

"I realized that Kobe went through the same thing and I started doing my research on what he did, how he came back," said Ibrahim. "It just motivated me because I always looked up to Kobe. I loved his mindset and how he separated his character on the court and off the court. I like the way he carried himself and how he could just turn it on on the court."

Bryant ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg on April 12, 2013. He then walked himself across the court to the Lakers bench, returned to the other side of the court and sank two crucial free-throws that helped the Lakers sneak into the playoffs. His year was over but his comeback, at age 34, was just beginning.

Ibrahim, the sixth-year senior who turns 24 a week after the season opener, was also inspired by how other professional athletes overcame Achilles injuries, including NBA star Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers.

"I looked at Cam Akers. Seeing what he did in six months coming back for the Super Bowl. Then you've got KD. I watched KD," Ibrahim said. "John Wall, stuff like that. I did my research on it and I'm here now."

Akers tore his Achilles July 20 and was back on the field Dec. 26 last year.

Ibrahim's injured ended his chance to put up bigger numbers than he did when he rushed for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to being named All-Big Ten First Team and AP Third-Team All-America. Does he wish he that chance back?

"Nah, I don't live in that world," he said. "This is the world I live in and I just gotta move on with it."

Ibrahim's advice for anyone facing a long road to recovery: Take it slow.

"You're looking at the top of Mt. Everest and you're thinking like, 'hey I gotta get there.' But you gotta break it down into little sections. At first I just wanted to walk again. Then I had to run again. Then you look down and you realize you're at the top of Mt. Everest."