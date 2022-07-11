Gophers, NFL star Marion Barber III died from heat stroke

Minnesota Golden Gophers great Marion Barber III's death on June 1 was the result of heat stroke.

That's according to the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office in Texas, which confirmed the cause of the 38-year-old's death in a statement on Monday.

Barber was found dead in his apartment in Frisco, Texas. His death was ruled accidental by the examiner.

In official documents, it said that the thermostat in Barber's apartment was set to 91 degrees and the heat was on.

It was also noted, per TMZ, that Barber had a "history of exercising during sauna-like conditions." There was no evidence of other trauma or signs of drug abuse in Barber's body, or any other natural causes of death.

Barber, who grew up playing at Wayzata High School in the Twin Cities, starred for the University of Minnesota from 2001-04, rushing for 3,276 yards and 35 touchdowns. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

Barber played with the Cowboys until 2010 before finishing his career in 2011 with the Chicago Bears. He rushed for 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns in seven NFL seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2007.

The Barber family is among the best to don football pads in Minnesota history. Marion's father, Marion Jr., and brother, Dominique, also played in the NFL. His youngest brother, Thomas, played linebacker for the Gophers from 2016-19.