Gophers not ruling Tanner Morgan out for Saturday's game at Penn State

According to P.J. Fleck, Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan has not been ruled out for Saturday's game against No. 16 Penn State.

Morgan was injured in the fourth quarter of the Gophers' loss to Illinois last Saturday when he was hit by Gabe Jacas's fist in the side of the helmet while scrambling for a first down. Morgan left the game with what was termed an upper-body injury and was evaluated by the team's medical staff before traveling home on Saturday night,

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Fleck said Morgan "felt really good" when he woke up on Sunday morning and would be at practice this week. While Fleck did not confirm if or how much Morgan would be able to practice, he said that Morgan did not need to practice the entire week to play in Saturday's game and that the decision would be made by the team's medical staff.

"That stuff is out of my hands," Fleck said. "I just know that he appreciates all the prayers, thoughts, support and text messages from everybody. I know we do, as well, as a team...But he's in our medical care, under that umbrella right now. He's doing very well."

If Morgan can't go, the Gophers will turn to either junior Cole Kramer or sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis. While Fleck expressed confidence in both quarterbacks, anyone replacing Morgan will have to deal with Penn State's legendary White Out game atmosphere, which Fleck said would factor any potential decision.

"I like them both," Fleck said. "Cole’s got a lot more experience but when you look at Athan, he’s really talented. It’s just what will he be able to process, bring all in, go out there and execute? Those are the decisions we’ll make as we keep going forward. But I’ll have confidence in whoever is out there. That’s for sure."

Morgan has thrown for 1,164 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions for the Gophers this season.