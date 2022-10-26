Skip to main content
Gophers' PJ Fleck yet to name starting QB for Rutgers game

Gophers' PJ Fleck yet to name starting QB for Rutgers game

Will Tanner Morgan return from injury or will it be the "freaky-talented" Athan Kaliakmanis?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Will Tanner Morgan return from injury or will it be the "freaky-talented" Athan Kaliakmanis?

Will it be Tanner Morgan or Athan Kaliakmanis under center when the Minnesota Gophers face Rutgers at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday?

Morgan, the sixth-year senior quarterback, missed Saturday's 45-17 loss at Penn State because he was in the concussion protocol, having suffered the brain injury in Minnesota's loss at Illinois the week before. Asked Wednesday about Morgan's status, head coach P.J. Fleck said Morgan's fate is up to the medical staff. 

"Again, the medical team is making all of the decisions. I'm not making the decisions. That's where we are right now," Fleck said on KFAN radio. 

Athan Kaliakmanis

Athan Kaliakmanis

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last week, the Morgan mystery wasn't solved until about an hour before kickoff. That could be the way it goes this week with the Gophers set to face Rutgers at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. If Morgan doesn't play, it'll likely be Kaliakmanis making his second straight start. 

"He's freaky-talented," Fleck said of the redshirt freshman QB. "His play showed the future of Gopher football with him at quarterback, the talent that he has. Once that continues to get developed within the system he's going to be really, really good."

Kaliakmanis attempted just 22 passes in the blowout loss at Penn State. He completed nine of them for 175 yards and a touchdown and was picked off once. 

Minnesota's offense has been out of sorts the past three weeks, having scored just 10, 14 and 17 points, respectively, after averaging nearly 44 points per game when they began the season 4-0. 

Related Articles

Tanner Morgan, PJ Fleck
MN Gophers

Fleck yet to name starting QB for Rutgers game

By Joe Nelson
Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Kendrick Perkins, Matt Barnes say KAT calling out Ant is 'unacceptable'

By Joe Nelson
Marc-Andre Fleury
MN Wild

Wild shake up lines, get vintage Fleury to beat Habs

By Joe Nelson
Screen Shot 2022-10-25 at 2.07.45 PM
MN Vikings

Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 8 power rankings

By Joe Nelson
Josh Donaldson
MN Twins

Michael Kay says Donaldson trade with Twins will 'haunt' Yankees

By Jonathan Harrison
TheTruePuntGod
MN Vikings

The physics of Ryan Wright's incredible 73-yard punt

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
USATSI_19295210_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

KAT says Ant joking about his diet doesn't make him happy

By Joe Nelson
Sam Ehlinger
MN Vikings

The Vikings' remaining QB schedule is loaded with mediocrity

By Chris Schad