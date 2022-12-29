Skip to main content
Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis injured in Pinstripe Bowl

Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis injured in Pinstripe Bowl

Kaliakmanis is expected to be Minnesota's starting QB in 2023 and beyond.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kaliakmanis is expected to be Minnesota's starting QB in 2023 and beyond.

Gophers redshirt freshman quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis suffered a leg injury during the second quarter of Minnesota's game against Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl. 

Kaliakmanis suffered the injury when he was hit in the legs while completing a pass to La'Meke Brockington for a gain of 12 yards and 3rd-and-8. Kaliakman stayed down on the grass at Yankee Stadium before being helped to the sideline by two trainers. 

"He left and the trainer's asked him if he could walk to the locker room by himself, unfortunately he said no," the sideline reporter on ESPN said. 

Dino Kaliakmanis, Athan's brother who is a wide receiver on the team, was one of two teammates who helped Athan back to the locker room. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Gophers Radio Network reports that Kaliakmanis is not expected to return to the game. 

Sixth-year senior Tanner Morgan took over at quarterback and threw a touchdown to Daniel Jackson to finish the drive that was started by Kaliakmanis. The touchdown gave the Gophers a 14-0 lead. 

Related Articles

Athan Kaliakmanis
MN Gophers

Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis injured in Pinstripe Bowl

By Joe Nelson
Aaron Rodgers
MN Vikings

Vikings staring down rare chance to bury Packers

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19678322
MN Vikings

SKOL Searching: Hackett, O'Connell epitomize randomness in head coach hiring

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider
Zion Williamson, Rudy Gobert
MN Timberwolves

'He's playing football': D'Lo says Wolves 'can't touch' Zion Williamson

By Joe Nelson
Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson reacts to ESPN segment: 'All the Kirk criticism has to stop!'

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19690241_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Zion Williamson eruption too much for Timberwolves in thrilling game

By Joe Nelson
Aaron Rodgers
MN Vikings

Aaron Rodgers dealing with knee injury ahead of Vikings game

By Joe Nelson
Christian Watson
MN Vikings

All eyes on key Packers injuries in must-win against Vikings

By Joe Nelson