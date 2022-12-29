Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis injured in Pinstripe Bowl

Gophers redshirt freshman quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis suffered a leg injury during the second quarter of Minnesota's game against Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Kaliakmanis suffered the injury when he was hit in the legs while completing a pass to La'Meke Brockington for a gain of 12 yards and 3rd-and-8. Kaliakman stayed down on the grass at Yankee Stadium before being helped to the sideline by two trainers.

"He left and the trainer's asked him if he could walk to the locker room by himself, unfortunately he said no," the sideline reporter on ESPN said.

Dino Kaliakmanis, Athan's brother who is a wide receiver on the team, was one of two teammates who helped Athan back to the locker room.

The Gophers Radio Network reports that Kaliakmanis is not expected to return to the game.

Sixth-year senior Tanner Morgan took over at quarterback and threw a touchdown to Daniel Jackson to finish the drive that was started by Kaliakmanis. The touchdown gave the Gophers a 14-0 lead.