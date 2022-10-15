Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan leaves game with injury

Trailing 23-14 in the fourth quarter, Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan walked off the field after taking a big hit on a running play against Illinois.

Morgan scrambled on 3rd-and-9 and appeared to take a shot to the helmet by an Illinois defender, though the replay also showed Morgan's left leg bend awkwardly. The Gophers have not announced what the injury, but he was carted to the locker room.

Redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis entered the game and picked up the 4th-and-1 first down on a run, but then got sacked for a big loss on the next play.

Morgan was 4-of-12 passing for 21 yards and an interception. He also had 23 rushing yards and a touchdown.

This is a developing story.