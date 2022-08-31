Skip to main content
Gophers reportedly in on 5-star California recruit Dennis Evans

Dennis Evans is considered a top-25 recruit in the country.
Credit: Hillcrest basketball, Instagram

Dennis Evans is considered a top-25 recruit in the country.

Dennis Evans, a 7-foot-2 five-star center from Riverside, California, could very well wind up committing to the University of Minnesota. That's the word on the recruiting circuit as his high school head coach told to the Star Tribune that Evans's "best friend" is Jaden Henley, a freshman playing for the Gophers. 

Rivals rates Evans No. 13 nationally in the Class of 2023 and one of only 23 five-star recruits. At 247Sports, Evans is No. 23 nationally and a four-star recruit. 

Evans told 247Sports in mid-August that he likes the Gophers. 

"Right now, the style of play sticks out. I also like the area because it is going to be an easier place for me to stay grounded and develop without me worrying about too many outside distractions. I will also be able to show that I can make an impact at a higher level if I am given the chance," he said. 

Kansas and Texas Christian are also in the mix for Evans, per 247Sports. 

The 2023 recruiting class for Minnesota already features Cam Christie, a four-star recruit who is the top-rated guard in Illinois. His brother, Max Christie, was one-and-done as a five-star recruit at Michigan State and was drafted in the second round this summer by the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Christie is rated No. 84 nationally by 247Sports. 

