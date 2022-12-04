Skip to main content
Gophers, Syracuse to meet in NYC for Pinstripe Bowl

It's a 1 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, Dec. 29.
© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

It's official: The Minnesota Gophers will play the Syracuse Orange in the Pinstripe Bowl. 

The Pinstripe Bowl is held annually at Yankee Stadium in New York, and this year's game will be televised on ESPN at 1 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Minnesota finished the season 8-4. Syracuse started the season 6-0 before losing five in a row, then winning their regular season finale to finish 7-5. 

The Gophers have won their last five appearances in bowl games, including 3-0 under head coach P.J. Fleck.. They beat West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in 2021. In 2020 they topped Auburn in the Outback Bowl, and in 2018 they defeated Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl. 

This will mark the second bowl meeting between Minnesota and Syracuse. The Orange bet Minnesota 21-17 in the 2013 Texas Bowl. 

