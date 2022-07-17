Here's how Max Meyer did in his MLB debut

Former Minnesota Gophers pitcher and Woodbury native Max Meyer made his major league debut for the Miami Marlins on Saturday and while he took the loss, there were some promising things to build off going forward.

According to MLB.com's Christina De Nicola, Meyer had nearly 30 friends and family members in attendance to watch him battle the Philadelphia Phillies and the right-hander delivered early by striking out Rhys Hoskins on a slider in the first inning.

Meyer looked composed throughout the first three innings before the Phillies rallied for three straight two-out hits, including a two-run homer by J.T. Realmuto in the fourth. Philadelphia chased Meyer from the game in the sixth after Hoskins smashed a solo home run and Realmuto delivered a double into the right-field gap.

Meyer's final line looked rough, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and a walk, but he struck out five batters and his numbers were inflated by a two-run single by Didi Gregorius later in the inning. After the game, Meyer drew some rave reviews from both dugouts.

“I thought he had really, really electric stuff,” Realmuto told reporters after the game. “He didn't seem like he was nervous out there. He seemed like he had good control on the mound, good confidence. He looks like he's going to be a good pitcher for a long time.”

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was also impressed by Meyer's ability to keep his composure on the mound.

“It'll be huge,” Mattingly said. “Almost everybody you see now has good stuff. You see these guys with stuff, and it's a guy that has the understanding of how to get better, and the belief in himself to continue to work, to learn to keep always evolving, and what that means here. Those are the guys that end up being the better guys.”

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Meyer has a bright future ahead of him. He is currently the No. 2 prospect in the Marlins system and the No. 21 overall prospect according to MLB.com. With an electric arsenal and a calm demeanor, Meyer has built a foundation for success going forward.