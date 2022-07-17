Skip to main content
Here's how Max Meyer did in his MLB debut

Here's how Max Meyer did in his MLB debut

The former Gopher and Woodbury native drew some rave reviews after his start against the Phillies.

The former Gopher and Woodbury native drew some rave reviews after his start against the Phillies.

Former Minnesota Gophers pitcher and Woodbury native Max Meyer made his major league debut for the Miami Marlins on Saturday and while he took the loss, there were some promising things to build off going forward.

According to MLB.com's Christina De Nicola, Meyer had nearly 30 friends and family members in attendance to watch him battle the Philadelphia Phillies and the right-hander delivered early by striking out Rhys Hoskins on a slider in the first inning.

Meyer looked composed throughout the first three innings before the Phillies rallied for three straight two-out hits, including a two-run homer by J.T. Realmuto in the fourth. Philadelphia chased Meyer from the game in the sixth after Hoskins smashed a solo home run and Realmuto delivered a double into the right-field gap.

Meyer's final line looked rough, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and a walk, but he struck out five batters and his numbers were inflated by a two-run single by Didi Gregorius later in the inning. After the game, Meyer drew some rave reviews from both dugouts.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I thought he had really, really electric stuff,” Realmuto told reporters after the game. “He didn't seem like he was nervous out there. He seemed like he had good control on the mound, good confidence. He looks like he's going to be a good pitcher for a long time.”

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was also impressed by Meyer's ability to keep his composure on the mound.

“It'll be huge,” Mattingly said. “Almost everybody you see now has good stuff. You see these guys with stuff, and it's a guy that has the understanding of how to get better, and the belief in himself to continue to work, to learn to keep always evolving, and what that means here. Those are the guys that end up being the better guys.”

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Meyer has a bright future ahead of him. He is currently the No. 2 prospect in the Marlins system and the No. 21 overall prospect according to MLB.com. With an electric arsenal and a calm demeanor, Meyer has built a foundation for success going forward.

Related Articles

USATSI_18704962_168397563_lowres
MN Gophers

Here's how Max Meyer did in his MLB debut

By Chris Schad11 seconds ago
Devin Smeltzer
MN Twins

Twins send down Devin Smeltzer to activate Chris Archer

By Chris Schad37 minutes ago
USATSI_18704816_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Twins slug 3 homers to topple White Sox, reach 50 wins

By Joe Nelson19 hours ago
Jorge Polanco
MN Twins

Twins' pitching stumbles again, AL Central lead continues to shrink

By Chris SchadJul 15, 2022
Sylvia Fowles
MN Lynx

Lynx erupt in second half to pull away from Fever

By Chris SchadJul 15, 2022
Max Meyer gets call-up to Marlins
MN Gophers

Watch: The moment Minnesotan Max Meyer gets call-up to Marlins

By Tommy WiitaJul 15, 2022
Dick Bremer
MN Twins

Dick Bremer's call of Luis Robert's grand slam sums it up for Twins fans

By Chris SchadJul 15, 2022
Ryan Jeffers
MN Twins

Robert's grand slam helps White Sox crush Twins in series opener

By Chris SchadJul 14, 2022