Skip to main content
Ice-cold Gophers lose at home to DePaul

Ice-cold Gophers lose at home to DePaul

Without Jamison Battle, the Gophers couldn't find their shot in a loss to the Blue Demons.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

University of Minnesota Athletics

Without Jamison Battle, the Gophers couldn't find their shot in a loss to the Blue Demons.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers were without leading scorer Jamison Battle again on Monday night and his absence was felt in a 69-53 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

Battle sat out Monday night's game as he continues to recover from October foot surgery. With the All-Big Ten preseason selection on the bench, the Gophers struggled, shooting 33 percent from the floor.

Dawson Garcia led the charge for Minnesota, scoring 19 points to go with six rebounds, but he shot just 5-for-14 including 2-for-6 from 3-point range. Freshman Pharrel Payne also put up 12 points off the bench but point guard Ta'Lon Cooper (10 points) was the only other Gopher in double figures.

DePaul also dominated on the glass. The Blue Demons had a 48-32 edge on rebounds and pulled down 20 offensive boards to help create second chances.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the Gophers struggling in both areas, DePaul raced out to a 34-22 lead at halftime. Javan Johnson scored a game-high 20 points and eight rebounds and Eral Penn had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Philmon Gebrewhit knocked down three 3-pointers on the way to a 15-point performance off the bench and the Blue Demons were never threatened on their way to Minnesota's first non-conference home loss since 2019.

The Gophers will look to when they host Central Michigan on Thursday night.

Related Articles

Jaden Henley
MN Gophers

Ice-cold Gophers lose at home to DePaul

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19429358
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: You'll remember where you were for Vikings-Bills

By Brian Murphy of Purple Insider
Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Do the Wolves have a high-quality win? And who holds the keys?

By Joe Nelson
Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson's game in Buffalo is one of the best ever

By Joe Nelson
Garrett Bradbury, Ezra Cleveland
MN Vikings

Ezra Cleveland mauled the Bills on critical 4th-down play

By Joe Nelson
Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Refs blew 2 massive calls that could've killed Vikings

By Joe Nelson
Dak Prescott
MN Vikings

Cowboys favored to beat Vikings in Minneapolis this week

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19429916_168397563_lowres
MN Wild

Wild lose to Sharks in shootout; Shaw 'really dirty' hit under review

By Joe Nelson