Gophers' 2023 football schedule is a beast

There's no doubt that expectations will be fairly high for the Minnesota Gophers in 2023, and that's regardless of how they finish this season, which started 4-0 but has seen fallen to 4-3 after conference losses to Purdue, Illinois and Penn State.

But make no mistake, as soft as Minnesota's 2022 schedule appears to be, their opponents in 2023 are quite the opposite. Behold, the 2023 meat grinder:

Week 1: Aug. 31 vs. Nebraska

Week 2: Sept. 9 vs. Eastern Michigan

Week 3: Sept. 16 @ North Carolina

Week 4: Sept. 23 @ Northwestern

Week 5: Sept. 30 vs. Louisiana

Week 6: Oct. 7 vs. Michigan

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: Oct. 21 at Iowa

Week 9: Oct. 28 vs. Michigan State

Week 10: Nov. 4 vs. Illinois

Week 11: Nov. 11 at Purdue

Week 12: Nov. 18 at Ohio State

Week 13: Nov. 25 vs. Wisconsin

At least the Gophers start the season at home because playing in Lincoln, Nebraska to open a season would be a very difficult road trip. Either way, the Cornhuskers are sure to be better next year than they are this year – and they've actually turned things around since Scott Frost was fired.

After a cupcake against Eastern Michigan in Week 2, the Gophers have to play at North Carolina. That's an FCS opponent that is 6-1 this year and ranked No. 21 in the nation, and it's on the road in what will undoubtedly be played in warm or even hot conditions.

Then a road game at Northwestern. The Wildcats are terrible this year. Next year, who knows, but probably not a major threat. But it's after another cupcake in Week 5 against Louisiana when the Gophers enter what is sure to be a brutal seven games to end the regular season.

Michigan will again be a national power. Playing at Iowa is never easy. Michigan State will probably be better and Illinois could be the cream of the crop of the Big Ten West if their play this season is any indication.

And then road games against Purdue and Ohio State are brutal before the annual border battle with Wisconsin two days after Thanksgiving.

