Skip to main content
Minnesota teams claim 3 of the top-5 spots in men’s hockey poll

Minnesota teams claim 3 of the top-5 spots in men’s hockey poll

Gophers men’s hockey top ranked Minnesota team in preseason hockey poll

U of M Athletics

Gophers men’s hockey top ranked Minnesota team in preseason hockey poll

A week after the Gopher women’s hockey team was unveiled as the second-ranked team in the nation, t men’s hockey team claimed the same ranking.

According to the USCHO.com Preseason Men’s hockey rankings, the Gophers received eight first-place votes as they came it at No. 2 in the nation behind defending national champion Denver. 

The Gophers are followed by the team that beat them in the Frozen Four last season, the No. 3 Minnesota State Mavericks. A third team from the State of Hockey, the UMD Bulldogs, is ranked No. 5. 

Saint Cloud State is the fourth and final Minnesota team in the top 20, coming in at No. 13. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Big Ten is well-represented with four of the seven teams in the conference making the list: Minnesota (2), Michigan (6), Notre Dame (9) and Ohio State (16).

The Gophers drop the puck on the season at home against Lindenwood Oct. 1-2. The Big Ten portion of the schedule starts at the end of October when the Gophers visit Ohio State, Oct. 28-29. 

Related: 2 local top hockey recruits commit to the Gophers

Related: Bob Motzko says Brock Faber is the Lawrence Taylor of hockey

Related Articles

BWR00064
MN Gophers

Minnesota teams claim 3 of the top-5 spots in men’s hockey poll

By Jonathan Harrison
Tanner Morgan
MN Gophers

Gophers have highest-graded Power Five players at 4 positions

By Joe Nelson
Andrew Booth Jr.
MN Vikings

Here are the inactive players for the Vikings and Eagles on MNF

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19078011
MN Twins

Cleveland pounds another nail in the Twins’ coffin

By Jonathan Harrison
USATSI_18943550
MN Vikings

Vikings call Duke Shelley off the practice squad for Philly game

By Jonathan Harrison
USATSI_19078012
MN Twins

Early exit prompts injury concern for Twins’ Sonny Gray

By Jonathan Harrison
Peyton and Eli Manning
MN Vikings

Vikings-Eagles won't get the 'Manningcast' treatment

By Joe Nelson
AJ Brown
MN Vikings

How cornerbacks are fighting back in AJ Brown and Justin Jefferson's world

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider