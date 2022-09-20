Minnesota teams claim 3 of the top-5 spots in men’s hockey poll

A week after the Gopher women’s hockey team was unveiled as the second-ranked team in the nation, t men’s hockey team claimed the same ranking.

According to the USCHO.com Preseason Men’s hockey rankings, the Gophers received eight first-place votes as they came it at No. 2 in the nation behind defending national champion Denver.

The Gophers are followed by the team that beat them in the Frozen Four last season, the No. 3 Minnesota State Mavericks. A third team from the State of Hockey, the UMD Bulldogs, is ranked No. 5.

Saint Cloud State is the fourth and final Minnesota team in the top 20, coming in at No. 13.

The Big Ten is well-represented with four of the seven teams in the conference making the list: Minnesota (2), Michigan (6), Notre Dame (9) and Ohio State (16).

The Gophers drop the puck on the season at home against Lindenwood Oct. 1-2. The Big Ten portion of the schedule starts at the end of October when the Gophers visit Ohio State, Oct. 28-29.

