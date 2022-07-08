Minnesotans Jimmy Snuggerud, Sam Rinzel selected in 1st round of NHL Draft

The State of Hockey was well represented on Thursday night as Minnesota natives Jimmy Snuggerud and Sam Rinzel were selected in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Snuggerud was selected with the 23rd overall pick by the St. Louis Blues and is the son of Dave Snuggerud, who played four seasons in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks and Philadelphia Flyers.

The Chaska native dominated with the U.S. National Development Team last season, collecting 70 points (27 G, 43 A) in 65 games and his shot projects him as a top-six forward once he arrives in the NHL.

Rinzel was more of a surprise pick as the Chicago Blackhawks selected him with the 25th overall pick. Rinzel, who is also from Chaska, is entering his senior year of high school after recording 38 points (9 G, 29 A) for the Hawks last season and ranked 50th on Pronman's final draft board.

The selections also show the depth of the Minnesota Gophers recruiting class over the next two seasons. After Logan Cooley was selected with the third overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes, the Gophers will have two first-round picks in next year's lineup.

Rinzel will also follow that path as he is committed to the Gophers for the 2023-24 season.

Snuggerud and Rinzel figure to be the first of several Minnesotans selected in this year's draft which will continue through Friday night.