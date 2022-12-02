Most projections put Gophers at Yankee Stadium for bowl game

The Gophers will find out Sunday where they're headed for their bowl game, but if the expert predictions are solid then there's a good chance they'll be headed to New York for the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Here's a roundup of bowl projections for Minnesota:

Sports Illustrated : Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Florida State on Dec. 30

: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Florida State on Dec. 30 ESPN : Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky or Ole Miss on Dec. 31

: Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky or Ole Miss on Dec. 31 Jerry Palm of CBS Sports : Pinstripe Bowl vs. Syracuse on Dec. 29

: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Syracuse on Dec. 29 College Football News : Pinstripe Bowl vs. Syracuse on Dec. 29

: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Syracuse on Dec. 29 The Athletic : Pinstripe Bowl vs. Syracuse on Dec. 29

: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Syracuse on Dec. 29 FOX Sports : Pinstripe Bowl vs. Syracuse on Dec. 29

: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Syracuse on Dec. 29 The Action Network: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Syracuse on Dec. 29

Five of the seven have Minnesota playing Syracuse Dec. 29 in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The Pinstripe Bowl is at 1 p.m. CT that Thursday and will be televised by ESPN.

The Duke's Mayo Bowl is at 11 a.m. CT that Friday and will be televised by ESPN.

The Music City Bowl is at 11 a.m. CT that Saturday and will be televised on ABC.