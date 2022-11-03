Nebraska fans are mocking Gophers coach PJ Fleck again

There's not much to do in Nebraska and that's evident Thursday as Nebraska Cornhuskers fans are coming up with ways to make fun of Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck ahead of their Big Ten showdown in Lincoln on Saturday.

Fleck was trending on Twitter Thursday with "P.J. Fleck is the kind of guy" jokes.

PJ Fleck is the kind of guy who would do high knees on a bus.

Pj Fleck is the kind of guy who closes a refrigerator with only his hip.

PJ Fleck uses passive aggressive phrases like “per my last email”

PJ Fleck is the kind of guy to lie about his birthday for a free dessert.

PJ Fleck hands out toothbrushes at Halloween

PJ Fleck drives 70 in the left lane on I-80 and gets mad when you have to pass him in the right lane

PJ Fleck is the type of guy that likes his steaks well-done

PJ Fleck is the kind of person who goes to the express checkout lane with a cart full of groceries.

PJ fleck wears onesies to bed

PJ Fleck licks his finger before he turns a page on his kindle.

This is nothing new. 'Huskers fans did the same thing ahead of last year's game between Minnesota and Nebraska. The best line, if we may say so, from last year was this: "PJ Fleck's children sing HIM a lullaby before he goes to sleep."

