Nolan Winter to choose Gophers or Badgers on Friday

It's a big day on the Big Ten recruiting front as the No. 2 ranked player in Minnesota's Class of 2023 will announce his college decision at 4 p.m.

Nolan Winter, the 6-foot-10 forward from Lakeville North High School in the southern Twin Cities metro area, will announce his decision on social media. You can follow him on Twitter here.

Long believed to be on track to commit to the Gophers, the latest prediction from 247Sports now gives the nod to Wisconsin. Just three days ago the 247Sports crystal ball had Winter projected as a future Gopher, where he would follow in the footsteps of his father, Trevor, and mother, Heidi.

Trevor played for the Gopher men's basketball team in the mid-90s and was part of the 1997 Final Four team. Heidi was an outside hitter on the Gopher volley team, including the squad that reached the final 16 at the 1993 NCAA tournament.

If Winter commits to the Badgers he will be the latest to follow the Minnesota-to-Wisconsin pipeline, which included the likes of Kammron Taylor (Minneapolis North), Jon Leuer (Orono), Jordan Taylor (Benilde-St. Margaret's), Mike Bruesewitz (Henry Sibley), Jared Berggren (Princeton), Brad Davison (Maple Grove), Ben Carlson (East Ridge), Steven Crowl (Eastview) and fellow Lakeville North grads, Nathan Reuvers (2017) and Tyler Wahl (2019).

Crowl and Wahl both started for the Badgers last season and Wahl is the returning leading scorer at Wisconsin.

Minnesota has already lost out on the top in-state recruit this year as Totino-Grace combo guard Taison Chatman committed to Ohio State on Tuesday.