Ohio State ends Minnesota's run in NCAA volleyball tourney

Minnesota's march in the NCAA volleyball tournament ended Thursday as they lost to Ohio State in the Sweet 16.

Minnesota, the No. 2 seed in the Texas regional, won the first set before the No. 3 Buckeyes rolled in the next three sets, 25-21, 25-21 and 25-19 to win the best-of-five match.

Minnesota led the second set 18-16 before the Buckeyes rattled off six straight points to take a 22-18 lead. The Gophers cut it to 22-19 but Ohio State maintained control and won the set 25-21 – and they kept the foot on the gas after that.

They rolled in the third set on the arm of Emily Londot, who had 13 of her career-high 29 kills in the set. Ohio State advances to the Elite 8 where they will face the winner of No. 1 Texas and No. 4 Marquette on Saturday. Texas is the No. 1 team in the country.

Minnesota finished the 2022 season – the last for 11-year head coach Hugh McCutcheon, with a record of 22-9.