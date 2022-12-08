Ohio State ends Minnesota's run in NCAA volleyball tourney

Skip to main content
Ohio State ends Minnesota's run in NCAA volleyball tournament

The No. 3 Buckeyes have sent the No. 2 Gophers home.
Credit: University of Minnesota

Minnesota's march in the NCAA volleyball tournament ended Thursday as they lost to Ohio State in the Sweet 16. 

Minnesota, the No. 2 seed in the Texas regional, won the first set before the No. 3 Buckeyes rolled in the next three sets, 25-21, 25-21 and 25-19 to win the best-of-five match. 

Minnesota led the second set 18-16 before the Buckeyes rattled off six straight points to take a 22-18 lead. The Gophers cut it to 22-19 but Ohio State maintained control and won the set 25-21 – and they kept the foot on the gas after that. 

They rolled in the third set on the arm of Emily Londot, who had 13 of her career-high 29 kills in the set. Ohio State advances to the Elite 8 where they will face the winner of No. 1 Texas and No. 4 Marquette on Saturday. Texas is the No. 1 team in the country. 

Minnesota finished the 2022 season – the last for 11-year head coach Hugh McCutcheon, with a record of 22-9. 

