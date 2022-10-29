Tanner Morgan to start for Gophers vs. Rutgers

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan will start against Rutgers on Saturday after missing one game with a head injury.

Morgan was spotted working out at Huntington Bank Stadium earlier on Saturday morning and was in full pads as the Gophers made their final warm-ups.

Morgan was injured on Oct. 15 during Minnesota's loss at Illinois and missed last week's game at Penn State, snapping a streak of 45 straight starts for the sixth-year senior.

Morgan started the season on fire but has cooled off with the Gophers' three-game losing streak. In five games this season, Morgan has thrown for 1,164 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions with a career-high 66.9 percent completion percentage.

The Gophers are 14-point favorites for Saturday's game according to The Action Network.