Texas A&M's late rally eliminates Gopher softball from NCAA Tournament

The Aggies scored six runs in the sixth inning to send Minnesota home with a 10-7 defeat.

The Minnesota Golden Gopher softball team came up short in their bid to advance in the NCAA tournament as Texas A&M scored six runs in the sixth inning to eliminate the Gophers with a 10-7 defeat.

After scoring seven runs in the first inning of a 13-1 victory over Prairie View A&M earlier in the day, the Gophers scored four runs in the first inning against the Aggies including a two-RBI single from Kayla Chavez.

Natalie DenHartog made it a 6-2 game with a solo home run in the fourth inning, but that didn't stop the floodgates from opening for the Aggies in the sixth.

Texas A&M tallied six straight hits in the inning including a two-run homer from Katie Dack which gave the Aggies an 8-6 lead. Although the Gophers scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth, a two-run single from Grace Uribe in the seventh helped put the game away.

Minnesota finishes the regular season with a 27-26-1 record and 11-12 mark in the Big Ten.

