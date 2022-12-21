The five highest-rated recruits to the Gophers on 2023 signing day
National Signing Day saw 33 high school recruits and college transfers put pen to paper and sign with the Minnesota Gophers on Wednesday.
The class features two quarterbacks, two running backs, five wide receivers, two tight ends, five offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, five linebackers, six defensive backs, one long snapper and one punter.
Based on 247Sports' rankings, the highest-rated incoming player is Charlotte transfer Elijah Spencer, who is a 4-star wide receiver who had 57 receptions for 943 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He'll be a junior when he plays for the Gophers next season.
The next highest-rated is 4-star offensive tackle Jerome Williams, who attends Osseo High School in the Twin Cities.
Behind him is 4-star running back Darius Taylor, who was an All-State player in Michigan after rushing for 2,450 yards and 36 touchdowns as a senior. Taylor is high school teammates with quarterback Drew Viotto, who also signed with the Gophers on Wednesday.
The fourth highest-rated signee is Prior Lake High School offensive lineman Greg Johnson. He's a 4-star recruit who is projected by 247Sports as "a Power Five starter and could have a Sunday future."
And the fifth highest-rated signee is Western Michigan transfer Corey Crooms. He's a speedy wide receiver who had 57 receptions for 814 yards and 5 TDs. Crooms made The Athletic's list of the best wide receivers in the transfer portal.
The 33 players who signed (11 from MN)
Quarterback
Drew Viotto, Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, Canada, Walled Lake Western High School
Max Shikenjanski, Stillwater, Minn., Stillwater High School
Running Back
Darius Taylor, Detroit, Mich., Walled Lake Western High School
Marquese Williams, Harrisburg, Pa., Bishop McDevitt High School
Wide Receiver
Donielle Hayes, Pensacola, Fla., Pine Forest High School
T.J. McWilliams, Indianapolis, Ind., North Central High School
Kenric Lanier II, Decatur, Ga., Decatur High School
Corey Crooms Jr., Country Club Hills, Ill., Western Michigan
Elijah Spencer, Irmo, S.C., Charlotte
Tight End
Pierce Walsh, Downers Grove, Ill., Benet Academy
Sam Peters, Maple Grove, Minn., Maple Grove High School
Offensive Line
Jerome Williams, Osseo, Minn., Osseo High School
Greg Johnson, Prior Lake, Minn., Prior Lake High School
Reese Tripp, Mantorville, Minn., Kasson-Mantorville High School
De'Eric Mister, Gary, Ind., West Side High School
Phillip Daniels, Cincinnati, Ohio, Princeton High School
Defensive Line
Theorin Randle, Houston, Texas, Shadow Creek High School
Karter Menz, Horace, N.D., Sheyenne High School
Martin Owusu, Prior Lake, Minn., Prior Lake High School
Chris Collins, Richmond, Va., North Carolina
Linebacker
Matt Kingsbury, Chicago, Ill., St. Rita High School
Alex Elliott, Hutchinson, Minn., Hutchinson High School
Drew Wilson, Mequon, Wis., Homestead High School
Zander Rockow, Eau Claire, Wis., Regis High School
Ryan Selig, Western Michigan, Lindenhurst, Ill.
Defensive Back
Za'Quan Bryan, Savannah, Ga., Benedictine Military School
Garrison Monroe, Shakopee, Minn., Shakopee High School
Ethan Carrier, Detroit Lakes, Minn., Detroit Lakes High School
Jackson Powers, Maple Grove, Minn., Maple Grove High School
Kerry Brown, Naples, Fla., Naples High School
Jack Henderson, Mandeville, La., Southeastern Louisiana
Longsnapper
Ryan Algrim, Elburn, Ill., Kaneland High School
Punter
Caleb McGrath, Apple Valley, Minn., Eastview High School