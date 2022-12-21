The five highest-rated recruits to the Gophers on 2023 signing day

National Signing Day saw 33 high school recruits and college transfers put pen to paper and sign with the Minnesota Gophers on Wednesday.

The class features two quarterbacks, two running backs, five wide receivers, two tight ends, five offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, five linebackers, six defensive backs, one long snapper and one punter.

Based on 247Sports' rankings, the highest-rated incoming player is Charlotte transfer Elijah Spencer, who is a 4-star wide receiver who had 57 receptions for 943 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He'll be a junior when he plays for the Gophers next season.

The next highest-rated is 4-star offensive tackle Jerome Williams, who attends Osseo High School in the Twin Cities.

Behind him is 4-star running back Darius Taylor, who was an All-State player in Michigan after rushing for 2,450 yards and 36 touchdowns as a senior. Taylor is high school teammates with quarterback Drew Viotto, who also signed with the Gophers on Wednesday.

The fourth highest-rated signee is Prior Lake High School offensive lineman Greg Johnson. He's a 4-star recruit who is projected by 247Sports as "a Power Five starter and could have a Sunday future."

And the fifth highest-rated signee is Western Michigan transfer Corey Crooms. He's a speedy wide receiver who had 57 receptions for 814 yards and 5 TDs. Crooms made The Athletic's list of the best wide receivers in the transfer portal.

The 33 players who signed (11 from MN)

Quarterback

Drew Viotto, Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, Canada, Walled Lake Western High School

Max Shikenjanski, Stillwater, Minn., Stillwater High School

Running Back

Darius Taylor, Detroit, Mich., Walled Lake Western High School

Marquese Williams, Harrisburg, Pa., Bishop McDevitt High School

Wide Receiver

Donielle Hayes, Pensacola, Fla., Pine Forest High School

T.J. McWilliams, Indianapolis, Ind., North Central High School

Kenric Lanier II, Decatur, Ga., Decatur High School

Corey Crooms Jr., Country Club Hills, Ill., Western Michigan

Elijah Spencer, Irmo, S.C., Charlotte

Tight End

Pierce Walsh, Downers Grove, Ill., Benet Academy

Sam Peters, Maple Grove, Minn., Maple Grove High School

Offensive Line

Jerome Williams, Osseo, Minn., Osseo High School

Greg Johnson, Prior Lake, Minn., Prior Lake High School

Reese Tripp, Mantorville, Minn., Kasson-Mantorville High School

De'Eric Mister, Gary, Ind., West Side High School

Phillip Daniels, Cincinnati, Ohio, Princeton High School

Defensive Line

Theorin Randle, Houston, Texas, Shadow Creek High School

Karter Menz, Horace, N.D., Sheyenne High School

Martin Owusu, Prior Lake, Minn., Prior Lake High School

Chris Collins, Richmond, Va., North Carolina

Linebacker

Matt Kingsbury, Chicago, Ill., St. Rita High School

Alex Elliott, Hutchinson, Minn., Hutchinson High School

Drew Wilson, Mequon, Wis., Homestead High School

Zander Rockow, Eau Claire, Wis., Regis High School

Ryan Selig, Western Michigan, Lindenhurst, Ill.

Defensive Back

Za'Quan Bryan, Savannah, Ga., Benedictine Military School

Garrison Monroe, Shakopee, Minn., Shakopee High School

Ethan Carrier, Detroit Lakes, Minn., Detroit Lakes High School

Jackson Powers, Maple Grove, Minn., Maple Grove High School

Kerry Brown, Naples, Fla., Naples High School

Jack Henderson, Mandeville, La., Southeastern Louisiana

Longsnapper

Ryan Algrim, Elburn, Ill., Kaneland High School

Punter

Caleb McGrath, Apple Valley, Minn., Eastview High School