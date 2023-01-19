The Gophers appear to be building something special for next season

If you're frustrated with the Gophers on the court this season, there appears to be big-time potential in the very near future. Coming off a 13-17 record last season, the Gophers men's basketball team is 7-9 this season and has fallen into last place in the Big Ten.

Contending in the Big Ten and being considered for the NCAA tournament isn't likely this season, but consider each game as a block in the foundation of what head coach Ben Johnson is building. The future is bright and it starts with the talent that's already on the roster.

Yes, the Gophers' 1-5 start in Big Ten play is disappointing, but the team is made of a nice blend of veteran talent and youthful upside that could pay off in the future. It starts with the experienced players on the roster, Jamison Battle and Dawson Garcia.

Battle's scoring has dipped from 17.5 points per game last season to 12.9 this season and his shooting percentage has dropped from 45% to 35.8%, but there's no question he'll improve with time. Garcia, the Prior Lake native who transferred from North Carolina to be closer to his family in Minnesota, leads the Gophers with 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Battle will be a senior next season while Garcia has two years of eligibility left. If you consider both a building block, that's a great start with a 6'7'' wing (Battle) and a 6'11'' forward (Garcia) who can play inside and on the perimeter.

Meanwhile, the frontcourt is one of the big beneficiaries of Johnson's recent recruiting classes as Pharrel Payne looks like a future star. Averaging 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and just over one block per game, he appears to be a dynamic player along with Joshua Ola-Joseph (6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds). Both Twin Cities natives are freshmen.

Gopher fans should really be excited about the 2023 class, which contains a massive crown jewel in Dennis Evans, who recently jumped to 11th on Rivals' Top 150 recruits list.

A 7-1, 210-pound center out of Riverside, Calif., Evans possesses a 7-foot-7 wingspan. To put that in comparison, Orlando's Mo Bamba, Minnesota's Rudy Gobert and Houston's Boban Marjonovic are the only current NBA players that have a longer wingspan.

While it's easy to see fans donning pairs of Rec Specs at Williams Arena next season, it's also possible that the backcourt will create just as much excitement.

We already discussed Battle's potential for a better 2023-24 season but there's another possibility if Braeden Carrington takes a leap. Minnesota's 2022 Mr. Basketball Award winner has been solid with 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game but he should benefit greatly with the addition of four-star recruit Cameron Christie.

Christie, whose brother Max played one year at Michigan State and is now a rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers, shot 42 percent from 3-point range during his junior season and reportedly has worked on his ability to get to the rim.

In addition, Christie's head coach at Rolling Meadows, Kevin Katovich, told the Chicago Tribune last month that Christie has also improved as a passer and defender, improving his stock as he prepares to head to Minnesota.

"He’s gotten stronger,” Katovich said. “He continues to become more and more of a well-rounded, complete player. Now, he can score outside, he can hit a midrange shot and he can score at the basket. He can score at any level. He’s a tougher defender, a better passer. He’s just gotten better all-around.”

Add to all of this the potential of freshmen Jaden Henley and Kaden Betts and things are really looking up. If the Gophers can live up to the hype, they could be in a much different spot one year from now.