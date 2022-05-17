Top 2023 Minnesota football recruit Jaxon Howard names final four

Skip to main content
Top 2023 Minnesota football recruit Jaxon Howard includes Gophers in his final four

Top 2023 Minnesota football recruit Jaxon Howard includes Gophers in his final four

The son of a former Minnesota Viking is a prized recruit in the Class of 2023.

@HayesFawcett3 via Jaxon Howard, Twitter

The son of a former Minnesota Viking is a prized recruit in the Class of 2023.

The No. 1 football recruit in Minnesota's Class of 2023, Jaxon Howard of Robbinsdale Cooper, has narrowed his college choice to four schools: Minnesota, Miami, LSU and Michigan. 

"The past 3 years I have been blessed to be offered by over 60 amazing colleges. I built genuine relationships with so many coaches & value all the time they have spent with me," Howard announced Monday, noting that he has visited 41 colleges and will now make official visits at his final four options this week. 

Howard will start his official visits by heading to the University of Minnesota June 10-12, followed by Michigan June 17-19, LSU June 21-23 and Miami June 24-26. 

Howard plays tight end and defensive end at Robbinsdale Cooper in the Twin Cities, but 247Sports analyst Allen Trieu says he's a "rare specimen" on defense who could play up and down the defensive line in college. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

247Sports ranks Howard as the No. 87 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2023, and the No. 1 recruit in Minnesota.

Howard announced last December that he was going to announce his decision around Christmas, but he held off and has since received more Power 5 offers, going from 53 in mid-December to the more than 60 that he announced Monday. 

In December, he trimmed his list of suitors to 12: Minnesota, Notre Dame, Florida, Michigan, Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio State, USC, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford and Arizona State.

Howard helped Robbsindale Cooper finish 9-3 as a junior. The Hawks reached the Class 5A state tournament and made it to the semifinals before losing to Mahtomedi. 

Howard's father, Willie Howard, is the head coach at Robbinsdale Cooper. He played at Stanford and spent one season in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings. 

Related Articles

FS6JShBWYAI-1Iz
MN Gophers

Top 2023 Minnesota football recruit Jaxon Howard names final four

By Joe Nelson11 seconds ago
Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Twins' Carlos Correa to be activated off IL, return Tuesday against A's

By Adam Uren1 hour ago
Greg Joseph
MN Vikings

A deep dive into the Vikings' schedule

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider1 hour ago
USATSI_18284507_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Gary Sanchez helps Twins start road trip with a win in Oakland

By Adam Uren3 hours ago
Patrick Beverley
MN Timberwolves

Pat Bev finds himself in the crosshairs of ESPN's Barnes, Damian Lillard

By Chris Schad13 hours ago
Patrick Beverley
MN Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley trending for Chris Paul comments on ESPN

By Joe NelsonMay 16, 2022
Justin Fields
MN Vikings

Vikings' schedule features lots of quarterbacks with questions

By Matthew Coller of Purple InsiderMay 16, 2022
Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards calls Suns' Game 7 performance a 'disgrace'

By Joe NelsonMay 16, 2022