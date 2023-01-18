Video of ex-Gophers coach Tim Brewster has gone viral

Skip to main content
Brewster is part of Deion Sanders' coaching staff at Colorado.
© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Brewster is part of Deion Sanders' coaching staff at Colorado.

Tim Brewster, the self-proclaimed recruiting wizard who was head coach of the Minnesota Gophers more than a decade ago, has gone viral thanks to video of him loudly instructing Colorado Buffaloes players how to behave. 

“When I say stand tall, I want you bouncing out of your seat. When I say stand tall, get your a** up,” Brewster shouted. “Stand tall. Sit your a** back down. Stand tall.”

Brewster, who is the tight ends coach under head coach Deion Sanders at Colorado, wasn't done. 

"When them Colorado buses show up, there's 60 minutes of hell coming with 'em. Sixty minutes of hell coming with it!" he puffed. "The time is now, men. The time is now! Sit down."

The video from Barstool Colorado has been viewed more than 4.3 million times. 

Brewster was hired as head coach of the Gophers in 2007 and lasted three full seasons before being fired after Minnesota started 1-6 in 2010. The Gophers went 15-30 under Brewster and 6-21 in the Big Ten. 

The viral video has clearly caught the attention of Minnesotans who remember Brewster – and they aren't digging up fun memories. 

"An utter clown," tweeted KFAN's Dan Barreiro. 

