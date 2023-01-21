Watch: Matthew Knies buries OT winner vs. Michigan

The Gophers continue to roll through the Big Ten portion of their schedule, using Matthew Knies's game-winner in overtime to defeat Michigan 4-3 on Friday night.

Knies's goal came during a 3-3 battle with the Wolverines when Logan Cooley fired a shot at Michigan goalie Erik Portillo. Although Portillo made the initial save, the puck kicked out to Knies in the crease, allowing him to score the game-winner and send the crowd at 3M Arena at Mariucci home.

The win continues a strong season for the Gophers, who sit in first place in the Big Ten standings with a conference record of 12-2-1 and an overall record of 18-6-1.

With loads of NHL-caliber talent including Knies, Logan Cooley, Jimmy Snuggerud and Wild prospect Brock Boeser, the Gophers are building momentum toward a deep run in this year's NCAA tournament.