Skip to main content
Watch: Matthew Knies buries OT winner vs. Michigan

Watch: Matthew Knies buries OT winner vs. Michigan

The No. 2 Gophers keep rolling against the Wolverines.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Gophers keep rolling against the Wolverines.

The Gophers continue to roll through the Big Ten portion of their schedule, using Matthew Knies's game-winner in overtime to defeat Michigan 4-3 on Friday night.

Knies's goal came during a 3-3 battle with the Wolverines when Logan Cooley fired a shot at Michigan goalie Erik Portillo. Although Portillo made the initial save, the puck kicked out to Knies in the crease, allowing him to score the game-winner and send the crowd at 3M Arena at Mariucci home.

The win continues a strong season for the Gophers, who sit in first place in the Big Ten standings with a conference record of 12-2-1 and an overall record of 18-6-1. 

With loads of NHL-caliber talent including Knies, Logan Cooley, Jimmy Snuggerud and Wild prospect Brock Boeser, the Gophers are building momentum toward a deep run in this year's NCAA tournament.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related Articles

Matthew Knies
MN Gophers

Watch: Matthew Knies buries OT winner vs. Michigan

By Chris Schad
Royce Lewis
MN Twins

The Twins have 4 star shortstop prospects they could trade for an ace

By Joe Nelson
Breanna Stewart
MN Lynx

Is WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart considering the Lynx?

By Joe Nelson
Luis Arraez
MN Twins

Twins trade Luis Arraez to Marlins for Pablo Lopez

By Joe Nelson
Ed Donatell
MN Vikings

Ed Donatell, players vs. scheme and who's to blame for Vikings' defense

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT reveals on Twitch stream he suffered more serious calf strain

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19808429_168397563_lowres
MN Wild

Minnesota Wild news site among the victims of Vox, SB Nation cuts

By Joe Nelson
Emmanuel Rodriguez
MN Twins

4 Twins land in Baseball Prospectus' top 101 prospects

By Joe Nelson