Watch: Gophers' Logan Cooley gets smashed through the glass vs. Penn State

Minnesota Gophers forward Logan Cooley took a big hit as Chase McClain sent him through the glass in the third period of Friday night's game against Penn State.

The hit went down with just under eight minutes left in the game when Cooley corraled a loose puck in the Gophers' defensive zone. Just as Cooley was making his way along the boards, McClain came charging in and delivered the glass-shattering impact.

Cooley was OK after the hit and the No. 1 Gophers got the last laugh, scoring a 3-1 victory over the Nittany Lions thanks to two goals from Bryce Brodzinski.