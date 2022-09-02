Will the Gophers land 6-foot-10 Lakeville forward Nolan Winter?

Gopher historians will remember the name Trevor Winter, who was a 7-foot center who stayed close the basket on both ends of the floor when he played for Clem Haskins at the University of Minnesota from 1993 to 1997.

Winter, 48, has a teenage son, Nolan Winter, who is one of the most sought-after recruits in Minnesota entering his senior year at Lakeville North High School. But even though Nolan is 6-foot-10, he's far from the true center that his old man was.

Instead, he's a 6-foot-10 forward who plays all over the floor. He can shoot from all over, create his own shot, protect the rim and rebound. Look at these highlights from a summer AAU game.

According to 247Sports, Winter is a 3-star recruit who could very well end up committing to the Gophers. He began his official visit with Minnesota on Wednesday, and the Star Tribune's Marcus Full said earlier this week that Winter could announce shortly after his visit.

Wisconsin, Nebraska and Wake Forest are among the others to have offered Winter.

But 247Sports isn't the only recruiting service aware of Winter. In fact, On3 has Winter ranked No. 85 nationally and has him as a 4-star recruit. Rivals lists Winter as a 3-star player.

The only Minnesota high school senior set to graduate in 2023 rated higher than Winter is Totino-Grace guard Taison Chatman, who is rated No. 60 nationally by On3, 31st by 247Sports, 39th by ESPN and 67th by Rivals.

Chatman has yet to announce his college decision.

Whatever happens, Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson is already ahead of the game with the 2023 recruiting class with a verbal commitment from the top guard in Illinois, Cameron Christie. He's the younger brother of Max Christie, who was drafted 35th overall in June by the Lakers after his freshman season at Michigan State.

And news broke this week that Minnesota appears to be in on 2023 5-star Dennis Evans, a 7-footer from California.

Minnesota's 2022 class features Park Center's Braeden Carrington, Park of Cottage Grove's Pharrel Payne and three out-of-state players in Jaden Henley, Kadyn Betts and Josh Ola-Joseph.