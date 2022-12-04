Zach Edey unstoppable as Gophers pounded by Purdue

Zach Edey, the 7'4'' national player of the year candidate, scored 30 points and grabbed 22 rebounds to lead the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers over the Minnesota Gophers 89-70 on Sunday.

Minnesota had 21 rebounds as a team as Edey dominated both ends of the floor.

Jamison Battle led the Gophers with 21 points while Ta'Lon Cooper finished with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists.

Purdue is now 7-0 and the Gophers are 4-3.

Up next: Gophers vs. Michigan, Thursday at 7 p.m.