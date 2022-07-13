Skip to main content
Aerial Powers' career night helps Lynx survive double OT thriller

Aerial Powers' career night helps Lynx survive double OT thriller

Powers put up a career-high 35 points and 12 rebounds in a 118-107 victory over the Mercury.

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Powers put up a career-high 35 points and 12 rebounds in a 118-107 victory over the Mercury.

Aerial Powers continued her recent hot streak and the Minnesota Lynx survived in double overtime to earn a 118-107 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night.

Powers came into the night scoring 20 or more points in three of her last four games. Coming off the All-Star break, Powers showed no rust, putting up a career-high 35 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lynx.

With Sylvia Fowles adding a double-double of her own (14 points, 14 rebounds), the Lynx appeared to have the game in control with a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter, but the Mercury wouldn't go away.

Phoenix used an 18-5 run at the end of the fourth quarter and a 3-pointer from Sophie Cunningham to send the game to overtime. The Lynx pulled away again in the extra frame, but the Mercury came back again and used a buzzer-beating layup from Skylar Diggins-Smith to send the game to double overtime.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Minnesota finally put the game away in double OT thanks to a sharp shooting effort from Rachel Banham. Banham shot 6-for-9 from 3-point range and scored 17 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter and both overtimes to lead the Lynx to their third straight victory.

The Lynx improved to 9-15 on the season and stand 1.5 games behind the Dallas Wings for the WNBA's final playoff spot. Minnesota will go for its fourth straight win when they host the Wings on Thursday night.

Related Articles

Aerial Powers
MN Lynx

Powers' career night helps Lynx survive double OT thriller

By Chris Schad13 seconds ago
USATSI_18101375
MN Wild

Reports: Wild goalie Cam Talbot traded to Ottawa

By Joe Nelson4 hours ago
USATSI_18660429_168397563_lowres
MN Gophers

'Talent oozing off the charts': Logan Cooley hype train is rolling

By Joe Nelson9 hours ago
Brock Faber
MN Gophers

Bob Motzko says Brock Faber is the Lawrence Taylor of hockey

By Joe Nelson11 hours ago
RBPreview
MN Vikings

Vikings Training Camp Preview: Will Dalvin Cook keep his workhorse status?

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider13 hours ago
Emmanuel Rodriguez
MN Twins

4 Twins crack Baseball America's top 100 prospects list

By Chris SchadJul 11, 2022
Marion Barber III
MN Gophers

Gophers, NFL star Marion Barber III died from heat stroke

By Adam UrenJul 11, 2022
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Cousins doesn't even get 'honorable mention' in ESPN QB ranking

By Joe NelsonJul 11, 2022