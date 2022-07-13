Powers' career night helps Lynx survive double OT thriller

Aerial Powers continued her recent hot streak and the Minnesota Lynx survived in double overtime to earn a 118-107 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night.

Powers came into the night scoring 20 or more points in three of her last four games. Coming off the All-Star break, Powers showed no rust, putting up a career-high 35 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lynx.

With Sylvia Fowles adding a double-double of her own (14 points, 14 rebounds), the Lynx appeared to have the game in control with a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter, but the Mercury wouldn't go away.

Phoenix used an 18-5 run at the end of the fourth quarter and a 3-pointer from Sophie Cunningham to send the game to overtime. The Lynx pulled away again in the extra frame, but the Mercury came back again and used a buzzer-beating layup from Skylar Diggins-Smith to send the game to double overtime.

Minnesota finally put the game away in double OT thanks to a sharp shooting effort from Rachel Banham. Banham shot 6-for-9 from 3-point range and scored 17 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter and both overtimes to lead the Lynx to their third straight victory.

The Lynx improved to 9-15 on the season and stand 1.5 games behind the Dallas Wings for the WNBA's final playoff spot. Minnesota will go for its fourth straight win when they host the Wings on Thursday night.