Aerial Powers posts double-double, Lynx beat WNBA's best in Chicago

The Lynx have toppled two of the top teams in the WNBA in consecutive games.

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Lynx picked up another win over one of the top teams in the WNBA on Wednesday afternoon as a double-double from Aerial Powers led Minnesota to an 81-78 win over the Chicago Sky.

Powers led the way with 22 points and 11 rebounds and was complemented by 15 points from Kayla McBride. With their two stars leading the way, Minnesota owned a 70-61 lead with 8:27 to play in the fourth quarter before Chicago made its move.

An 11-2 run helped the Sky take the lead on a bucket from Allie Quigley with three minutes to play and Jessica Shepard's three-point play with one minute to go gave the Lynx a 77-75 lead.

Two free throws from Sylvia Fowles brought the lead up to four points before a 3-pointer by Candace Parker made it a 79-78 game. McBride had the answer, knocking down two more free throws before Quigley missed a pair of 3-pointers at the horn to end the game.

The win marks Minnesota's fifth win in the past seven games and second straight against one of the top teams in the league. In their last game, the Lynx defeated the Las Vegas Aces, who are now tied with the Sky for the best record in the WNBA at 15-6

The Lynx will head into the All-Star break with a record of 8-15 and will look to keep their hot streak going when they host the Phoenix Mercury on July 12.

