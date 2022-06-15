Skip to main content
Breanna Stewart's monster game hands Lynx 4th straight loss

Stewart's layup in the fourth quarter added to the WNBA's worst record.

The Minnesota Lynx put up a valiant effort against one of the WNBA's best on Tuesday night, but Breanna Stewart's layup with 42.6 seconds to go led the Seattle Storm to an 81-79 victory.

Minnesota took charge of the game early thanks to Kayla McBride's team-high 20 points. With Jessica Sheppard adding 12 points off the bench, the Lynx went into halftime with a 46-39 lead but ran into some cold shooting in the second half.

The Lynx shot just 6-for-19 on 3-point attempts and that discrepancy helped the Storm get back into the game. With Sylvia Fowles missing her third straight contest with a knee injury, Stewart took advantage, posting a game-high 29 points and eight rebounds.

McBride did her best to will the Lynx to victory, knocking down a 3-pointer with 52 seconds to go to tie the game at 79, but Stewart delivered the game-winner just seconds later to drop Minnesota to 3-12 on the season.

The Lynx will try to snap a four-game losing streak when they travel to face the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday night.

