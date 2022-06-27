Vandersloot's buzzer-beater spoils Lynx's double-digit rally

Courtney Vandersloot scored a game-high 18 points on Sunday night, but her biggest was a 3-pointer as time expired to lead the Chicago Sky to an 88-85 victory over the Minnesota Lynx.

Vandersloot was part of a hot-shooting night for the Sky, shooting 4-for-6 on 3-point attempts. With Chicago shooting over 41 percent from downtown, they were able to build a 12-point lead in the third quarter and appeared ready to cruise to a victory.

The Lynx had other ideas, battling back behind All-Star captain Sylvia Fowles. Pitted in a matchup with Candace Parker, Fowles was up for the challenge, scoring 12 points and six rebounds to get Minnesota back into the game.

Bridget Carleton cut the lead down to one point after a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds to go in regulation and after a pair of free throws from Allie Quigley, Kayla McBride was fouled on a 3-point attempt and sank all three free throws to tie the game at 85.

Just as it looked like the game was heading to overtime, Vandersloot played the hero, knocking down the final shot as the horn sounded to hand MInnesota a heartbreaking defeat.

The Lynx will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday when they host the Dallas Wings.