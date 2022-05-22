Skip to main content
Dallas uses big 3rd quarter to send Lynx to worst start since 2007

The Lynx are now 1-6 on the season after Saturday's 94-78 loss to the Wings.

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Lynx are off to their worst start since 2007, falling to 1-6 after a 94-78 loss to the Dallas Wings.

Minnesota had a balanced attack on the night as all five starters scored in double figures. Kayla McBride, Sylvia Fowles and Jessica Shepard all led the Lynx with 14 points each and Minnesota entered halftime down 45-43.

It was the third quarter that proved to be their downfall, however, as the Wings pulled away after halftime. Dallas outscored the Lynx 36-19 in the third and used 42 combined points from Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale to cruise to an easy victory.

The loss puts the Lynx in rare territory. By losing six of it's first seven games, Minnesota is off to its worst start since they lost seven straight games to open the 2007 season. 

The Lynx will try to turn things around when they host Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty on Tuesday night.

