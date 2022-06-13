Frustration boils over for Lynx in loss to Fever

The Minnesota Lynx received a boost from some unlikely faces on Sunday night, but a 3-pointer from Victoria Vivians with 1:29 to go helped the Indiana Fever hand Minnesota a frustrating 84-80 loss on Sunday night.

The Lynx showed signs of improvement beginning with the play of Bridget Carleton. Carleton provided some offense in the early stages of the game, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers on the way to 11 points on the night.

Minnesota also received a boost from Nikolina Milic, who scored 23 points and added six rebounds off the bench.

The effort helped the Lynx hang with the Fever despite Indiana's 10 3-pointers, but with the game winding down frustration began to boil over as Aerial Powers was knocked to the court by Vivians in the fourth quarter.

No foul was called on the play and Powers got up and shoved Danielle Robinson and NaLyssa Smith before yelling at an official.

Technical fouls were assessed to Powers, Smith and Indiana's Queen Egbo before play continued, but the Lynx overcame the situation to take the lead on a pair of free throws from Jessica Shepard with 1:47 to go.

That set the stage for Vivians, who knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer and finished with 15 points on the night to come away with the victory.

Minnesota (3-11) will look to get back in the win column when they host the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night.