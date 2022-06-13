Skip to main content
Frustration boils over for Lynx in loss to Fever

Frustration boils over for Lynx in loss to Fever

A late-game scuffle and a clutch 3-pointer from Victoria Vivians handed Minnesota an 84-80 loss.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

A late-game scuffle and a clutch 3-pointer from Victoria Vivians handed Minnesota an 84-80 loss.

The Minnesota Lynx received a boost from some unlikely faces on Sunday night, but a 3-pointer from Victoria Vivians with 1:29 to go helped the Indiana Fever hand Minnesota a frustrating 84-80 loss on Sunday night.

The Lynx showed signs of improvement beginning with the play of Bridget Carleton. Carleton provided some offense in the early stages of the game, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers on the way to 11 points on the night.

Minnesota also received a boost from Nikolina Milic, who scored 23 points and added six rebounds off the bench.

The effort helped the Lynx hang with the Fever despite Indiana's 10 3-pointers, but with the game winding down frustration began to boil over as Aerial Powers was knocked to the court by Vivians in the fourth quarter.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

No foul was called on the play and Powers got up and shoved Danielle Robinson and NaLyssa Smith before yelling at an official. 

Technical fouls were assessed to Powers, Smith and Indiana's Queen Egbo before play continued, but the Lynx overcame the situation to take the lead on a pair of free throws from Jessica Shepard with 1:47 to go.

That set the stage for Vivians, who knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer and finished with 15 points on the night to come away with the victory.

Minnesota (3-11) will look to get back in the win column when they host the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night.

Related Articles

Cheryl Reeve
MN Lynx

Frustration boils over for Lynx in loss to Fever

By Chris Schad15 seconds ago
Ryan Jeffers
MN Twins

Kiermaier drives in a pair, Rays shut out Twins in series finale

By Chris Schad4 hours ago
injuries
MN Twins

The most devastating injuries in Minnesota sports history

By Chris Schad12 hours ago
Luis Arraez
MN Twins

Arraez slam lifts Twins as Buxton, Correa rest

By Chris SchadJun 11, 2022
USATSI_16823635_168397563_lowres
MN Gophers

Gophers get commitment from three-star Maple Grove tight end

By Chris SchadJun 11, 2022
USATSI_16888137_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Imagining a Vikings alternate universe with Jim Harbaugh and Baker Mayfield

By Matthew Coller of Purple InsiderJun 11, 2022
Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Buxton's hot streak continues, Twins use six-run fifth to take opener over Rays

By Chris SchadJun 10, 2022
Cheryl Reeve
MN Twins

Powers leaves early as Mystics blow out Lynx

By Chris SchadJun 10, 2022