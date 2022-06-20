Shepard's massive night not enough to help Lynx upset Aces

The Minnesota Lynx had one of their best offensive performances of the year, but a 3-pointer by Dearica Hamby with 16.2 seconds to go helped the Las Vegas Aces rally for a 96-95 victory on Sunday night.

Jessica Shepard was one player who came up big for Minnesota, coming off the bench to drop 22 points and 19 rebounds to fuel a big second quarter. With Moriah Jefferson adding a team-high 23 points, the Lynx went into halftime with a 50-39 lead.

Unfortunately, the Aces came out of the locker room and showed why they own the best record in the WNBA. All five starters scored in double figures with Aja Wilson scoring a game-high 25 points and Kelsey Plum adding 21 points and six rebounds.

It was Hamby who was pivotal down the stretch, however, as she finished the game with 16 points and her 3-pointer gave Vegas a 96-91 lead.

Shepard made things close with a pair of buckets at the end, but it wasn't enough for Minnesota to fall to 3-13 on the season.

The Lynx will continue their western road trip when they battle the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night.