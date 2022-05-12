After an 0-3 start, the Minnesota Lynx made some moves on Thursday, agreeing to a contract buyout with Angel McCoughtry and waiving Odyssey Sims.

McCoughtry signed with the Lynx this past February but was recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus suffered last season. After missing the season-opening loss to Seattle, McCoughtry played just 20 combined minutes in losses to Washington and Indiana, leading to the decision to part ways.

"Although the organization has been very patient with my injury and helping me heal my body, sometimes it's about what fits best for both parties," McCoughtry said in a press release. "I believe in myself and I know I will be all the way back to perform at the highest level."

Over her 10-year career, McCoughtry was a five-time All-Star during stints with the Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces and won two Olympic gold medals as part of the U.S. National Team. A two-time WNBA scoring champion and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft, McCoughtry leaves a big hole to fill in the Lynx back court.

Sims also departs after signing with the team on May 3. Sims appeared in the first two games of the season, averaging 9.5 points per game but shooting just 30 percent from the floor and 25 percent on 3-point attempts. She missed Tuesday's loss to Indiana due to a personal matter.