Lynx give away another game in the WNBA playoff chase

The Lynx committed 16 turnovers in a loss to the Sun.
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Lynx had a tough time hanging onto the ball on Friday night, committing 16 turnovers in a 94-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

The Lynx scored some good luck earlier in the afternoon when Sun forward Jonquel Jones was ruled out due to the WNBA's health and safety protocols. 

With the 2021 WNBA MVP out of the lineup, it presented an opportunity to pick up a crucial win, but the Lynx couldn't get out of their own way.

While the Lynx were able to keep up with 14 points from Aerial Powers and shooting over 54% from the floor, the Sun took advantage of the Lynx carelessness to build a 51-38 lead at halftime.

DeWanna Bonner scored a game-high 20 points and was one of five players to score in double-figures for Connecticut. The Sun built a 22-point lead in the third quarter and never looked back, handing the Lynx another tough loss in their quest for a playoff spot.

After the defeat, Minnesota stands 2.5 games back of a tie between the Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings for the eighth seed in the playoffs. They'll look to make up ground when they host the Sun again on Sunday night.

Lynx give away another game in the WNBA playoff chase

By Chris Schad

