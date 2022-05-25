Lynx rally in 4th quarter to beat Liberty

Skip to main content
The Minnesota Lynx used a late run to pick up a much-needed victory on Tuesday night, defeating the New York Liberty 84-78.

The Lynx got off to a hot start, scoring 34 points in the first quarter. Aerial Powers led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds to help Minnesota take the early advantage, but the Liberty made their move in the middle of the game.

New York took control in the second and third quarters, outscoring Minnesota 42-29. With Natasha Howard (23 points) and Rebecca Allen (21 points) fueling the Liberty to a 71-63 with 8:43 to play.

That's when Minnesota clamped down defensively. The Lynx went on a 21-7 run and took the lead on a pair of free throws from Powers with 4:27 to go. Although Sabrina Ionescu flirted with a triple-double (10 points, nine rebounds, seven assists), Sylvia Fowles had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota. 

It is the first home win of the season for the Lynx. 

Minnesota will try to build momentum on Sunday night when they host the Los Angeles Sparks.

