Lynx retire Brunson's jersey, crush Aces

Lynx retire Rebekkah Brunson's jersey, crush Aces

Aerial Powers scored a career-high 30 points as the Lynx took down the top team in the WNBA.

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

On the night they retired Rebekkah Brunson's jersey, the Minnesota Lynx put forth an effort the Minnesota legend would be proud of, dominating the glass in a 102-71 victory over the Las Vegas Aces.

Sunday was a special night as Brunson became the third player in franchise history to have her number retired, joining Lindsay Whalen and Seimone Augustus.

A key component during the Lynx's run to four WNBA championships in the 2010s and a member of the 2005 Sacramento Monarchs, Brunson is the only player in league history to win five titles and was most known for her dominance on the glass, ranking first in league history with 1,166 offensive rebounds and third with 3,356 total rebounds. 

Those numbers made Sunday's performance special as the Lynx outrebounded the Aces 52-26 -- including 11 from Sylvia Fowles. Minnesota was especially dominant on the offensive glass, outrebounding Vegas 15-2.

That helped stifle the Aces, who came into the night leading the WNBA with 88.8 points per game and Minnesota came out of the gates with a 15-3 run and never looked back.

Aerial Powers scored a career-high 32 points and the Lynx ran away on a celebratory night at Target Center.

The Lynx (6-15) have now won four of their past six games and will look to keep that momentum going when they face the Chicago Sky in a Wednesday matinee.

