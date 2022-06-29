Jefferson records first triple-double in Lynx history to crush Wings

Moriah Jefferson became the first player in franchise history to record a triple-double as the Minnesota Lynx grabbed a 92-64 victory over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night.

Jefferson pulled down a rebound in the final seconds of the game to record the 14th triple-double in WNBA history. She finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists on the night and helped lead an offensive effort that was dominated from beyond the arc.

Minnesota knocked down 12 3-pointers on the night including three a piece from Damiris Dontas and Aerial Powers.

While Powers led the way with a game-high 20 points, the Lynx used their defense to turn this game into a laugher. Dallas shot just over 28 percent from the floor and only 5-for-16 from 3-point range to help Minnesota build a 32-point lead during the second half.

Minnesota will hope to use this game as a turning point as they host the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night.