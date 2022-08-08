Napheesa Collier returns, Lynx use big 4th quarter to stay in playoff race

Napheesa Collier returned from maternity leave and the Minnesota Lynx used a big fourth quarter to pick up an 81-71 victory over the Atlanta Dream that helped them stay in the WNBA's playoff race.

The return of Collier dominated the headlines coming into the game as she made her season debut after the birth of her first child. The two-time All-Star played in short spurts, totaling 21 minutes on the night, scoring six points and a pair of rebounds to add a boost in the front court.

While Collier's return helped the Lynx, the Minnesota backcourt stole the show. Kayla McBride scored a game-high 20 points to go with six assists and four rebounds and Moriah Jefferson dropped 18 points and went 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

Despite the offensive showing, the Dream kept the game close, trailing 60-59 with 9:42 to go in the fourth quarter. The Lynx used a 21-7 run to pull away, however, and Minnesota gained a critical game in the standings.

With three games left to play, the Lynx trail the Phoenix Mercury by one game for the WNBA's eighth and final playoff spot. They'll look to close that gap when they travel to Phoenix on Wednesday night.