Sabrina Ionescu's half-court buzzer-beater helps Liberty rout Lynx

Sabrina Ionescu flirted with a triple-double as the New York Liberty routed the Minnesota Lynx 88-69 on Tuesday night.

Ionescu scored a game-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds and eight assists, but her biggest contribution came right before halftime as she banked in a half-court buzzer-beater to send New York into the locker room with a 45-37 lead.

The shot proved to be a turning point as New York outscored the Lynx 29-11 in the third quarter. By limiting Minnesota to 32 percent shooting including a 3-for-22 clip (13.6 percent) from beyond the arc, the Liberty made sure this game was never close.

Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 13 points on the night, but not much went right as Minnesota fell to 3-9 on the season.

After splitting two games with New York, the Lynx will look to get back into the win column when they host the Washington Mystics on Friday night.