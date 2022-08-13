Storm rains on Fowles' parade in final home game

The Minnesota Lynx were set to celebrate Sylvia Fowles in her final home game on Friday night but a 96-69 loss to the Seattle Storm not only put a damper on the festivities but denied Minnesota a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

The Lynx rolled out the red carpet for Fowles, who is entering the final days of her 15-year career. The four-time WNBA Champion, eight-time All-Star and 2017 WNBA MVP had a solid night with 13 points and 12 rebounds on the night, but it didn't deter the Storm from raining on her parade.

Seattle had a chance to clinch the fourth seed in the playoffs with a victory and did not miss the opportunity. The Storm outscored the Lynx 30-10 in the first quarter and proceeded to cruise for the rest of the evening.

Tina Charles led the way for Seattle with 23 points and eight rebounds while four players scored in double-figures, allowing the Storm to take a packed Target Center out of the game.

While the loss was disappointing for Fowles, it was even more damaging for the Lynx. Minnesota needed a victory over the Storm and a loss by the Phoenix Mercury to earn their 12th straight playoff appearance but will now wait to see how Phoenix fares in Friday night's game against the Dallas Wings.

Minnesota's playoff hopes will now come down to Sunday's season finale when the Lynx hit the road to take on the Connecticut Sun.